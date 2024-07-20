Land pooling scheme a game changer, says minister Rajeeve

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new land pooling rules have come into effect and sourcing land for public purposes has become easier, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. The rules were notified in an extraordinary gazette dated May 22. The minister rejected certain media reports that the rules were not notified.

He said the new scheme aims to make private land available for the state’s development. The land will not be taken over completely. The Local Self-Government Institution or a development authority can announce land pooling schemes.

The appropriate authority will be the LSGI or development authority. The scheme will be implemented under the monitoring of an officer not below the rank of senior town planner.

The map of the proposed land and a concept map detailing the development and other aspects of the scheme will be published for people’s knowledge. Complaints and suggestions can be raised within 30 days. Afterwards, a meeting of landowners will be convened.

The final announcement to implement the scheme will be made if not less than 75% of the landowners approve it. In that cases those who did not give consent will also be included in the scheme.

The rules stipulate that the appropriate authority can take a final decision with the government’s approval. Landowners who do not form part of the scheme but intend to participate can apply to the authority, which can approve or reject the application. There will be curbs on land use once the project is announced.

Thirty per cent of the land will be used for housing, industrial and commercial purposes. A portion will be returned to the landowners. The minister said the rules herald a new era of industrial development.