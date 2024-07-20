Maoist alleges custodial torture by Kerala anti-terrorist squad

KOCHI: Manoj, the Maoist arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Kochi on Thursday, alleged custodial torture by the police, when he was produced before the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Friday. A native of Viyyur, Manoj is believed to be active in the forests of Wayanad. He was arrested from the Ernakulam South railway station.

When he was brought to the court complex on Friday, Manoj raised pro-naxal slogans. At the court, the ATS submitted an application seeking his custody for 12 days. Later, Manoj’s lawyer submitted that he was manhandled by ATS officials. The court then asked the ATS’ counsel to submit Manoj’s medical report on Saturday, when it considers the custody application. Manoj was remanded in judicial custody.

The ATS has launched a detailed inquiry about the people Manoj met in Kochi. Officials said Manoj claimed that he reached Kochi to meet his friend and seek financial help. The ATS is unconvinced, maintaining that Manoj, who was part of the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army, would not risk travelling to Kochi without a concrete purpose.