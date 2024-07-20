Sarang aerobatic display marks four decades of Southern Air Command

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commemorating four decades of the Southern Air Command (SAC), the Sarang helicopter display team performed a breathtaking aerial display at Shanghumugham Air Force base on Friday. The second of the four-day event featured five choppers, whose synchronised brilliance provided a gush of visual thrill.

The event started with a procession of the Indian Air Force’s Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) followed by the Sarang team. The display by the Sarang team, which has been dazzling audiences since its formation in 2004, celebrated the agility and manoeuvrability of the Advanced Light Helicopters and the skills of IAF pilots.

The audience, including IAF officers, students and teachers, watched in awe as the choppers performed complex manoeuvres such as the dolphin’s leap, cross-over break, double arrow cross, level mesh, vine glass, Sarang heart, and Sarang split. Commanding Officer Santhosh Kumar Mishra led the formations with co-pilot Squadron Leader Rahul, a Keralite.

SAC celebrations will also be held at Lulu Mall on Saturday and Sunday. Various stalls with information on IAF career prospects and the National Cadet Corps have been planned. A simulator offering firsthand flying experience of IAF aircraft will also be on hand.

Display of light-weight radar and missile simulators showcasing IAF’s air-defence prowess and the Garud commandos’ weaponry have also been planned. The event will feature drill demonstrations by the AWDT, besides performances by the IAF Symphony Orchestra and the Air Force Band.