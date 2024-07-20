Thiruvananthapuram corporation's night squads foil bid to dump waste at Amayizhanchan canal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to the increasing waste management issues and the unabated pollution of water bodies, the local self-government department (LSGD) has strengthened measures to prevent the dumping of waste into water bodies.

In a special operation on Thursday, night squads under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation seized nine vehicles attempting to dump waste at Amayizhanchan canal and fines amounting to Rs 45,090 were imposed on the violators.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh, in a statement released here, said dumping waste in water bodies is a non-bailable offence under the Kerala Municipality Act and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, with a six-month to one-year imprisonment. He said action can also be taken under the Water Conservation Act.

Meanwhile, a statement from the mayor’s office said the civic body is providing multiple avenues for waste disposal but some individuals continue to irresponsibly dump waste into water bodies and along roadsides.

The all-women night squads led the entire drive on Thursday night. Among the cases, a fine of Rs 5,010 was imposed on an establishment — Tea Town — for improperly segregating waste before handing it over to the service provider. As many as nine vehicles, including pickup trucks, motorbikes, and scooters, were seized.

A passenger autorickshaw was found collecting waste illegally but the driver escaped with the vehicle while being taken to the Fort Garage for further proceedings.

The civic body has lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police station to trace the autorickshaw. The mayor’s office said people are free to approach the civic body for any kind of waste-related crisis and the office would provide a solution.

Amici curiae visit Amayizhanchan canal

The amici curiae appointed by the High Court following the tragic incident that led to the death of sanitation worker Joy visited the Amayizhanchan canal in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The three-member team from the High Court visited the canal to review the current situation. According to sources, a preliminary report will be submitted to the court soon. Representatives from the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Southern Railways, and the irrigation department accompanied the amici curiae. The visit began in the morning and continued till the evening.

Rs 10-lakh aid handed over to Joy’s mother

Minister V Sivankutty on Friday handed over the financial aid announced by the state government to Melhi, the mother of N Joy who died while cleaning the Amayizhan-chan canal. A cheque for Rs 10 lakh was handed over to her at her house. MLAs V Joy and C K Hareendran and collector Geromic George were present.