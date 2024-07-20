VC selection: Kerala High Court stays chancellor’s notification

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed for a month further proceedings on the notification issued by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as the chancellor for constituting the search-cum-selection committee to pick vice-chancellors of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Thunchanth Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

The court passed the interim stay on petitions filed by the state government and some senate members challenging the notification. They argued that UGC regulations and the University Act did not confer any authority on the chancellor to constitute the committee. The government could only constitute such committees by exercising its executive power under Articles 162 and 246 of the Constitution. Besides, it is a settled law that the chancellor, being a creation of a legislation, could exercise only such powers for which the legislation empowers and enables.

The court had stayed further proceedings on the notification issued by the chancellor for constituting the selection committee for the KUFOS on a petition moved by the state government.