After poll loss, CPM looks to ease stance on faith, believers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Taking a cue from its recent election debacle, the CPM in Kerala is set to take a more liberal stance on matters of faith and beliefs.

Marking a major shift from its stated position, the Communist party plans to offer support and legitimacy to lakhs of its members who are believers. The leadership is learnt to be preparing to take an inclusive approach by welcoming the faithful, especially those from the Hindu community, into its fold.

The two-day party state committee, which begins on Sunday, will discuss these issues in detail as part of an organisational and political course correction. “The CPM has decided to introspect on its declared position on faith and believers,” a critical insider in the party said.

“The party faced a similar setback in 2019, over the issue of permitting women to enter Sabarimala temple. Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad also delivered a body blow. The leadership, from then state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to district leaders, visited households, particularly Hindu homes, and admitted to their failings. However, after the 2021 assembly election, the CPM failed to read the writings on the wall. The leadership has now understood that to defend against the onslaught of right-wing forces, it will need to drastically shift its positions,” he said.

The CPM’s change of stance is based on the fact that Indian society is still feudal in nature and since a people’s revolution has not happened there is no scope for dialectical materialism. “Faith is the most important factor affecting society,” a state secretariat member said. “And a vast majority of people are believers. The CPM often failed to address these sections, even though leaders talked about faith and believers,” he said.

Meanwhile, many party insiders felt it was the position taken at the Palakkad plenum — which directed members to keep a distance from rituals and temple-related activities — that alienated believers.

The CPM leadership believes that influence of the BJP-RSS over matters of faith, temple rituals and believers is the reason for the right-wing leanings in society.

Keeping this in mind, the party has decided to initiate steps to protect the rights of believers in temples and other places of worship.

‘Temples should not fall into Sangh Parivar hands’

“Temples should not fall into the hands of the Sangh Parivar. By offering support and legitimacy to lakhs of believers in the CPM, we think we would be able to differentiate between genuine believers and communalists,” party secretariat member said.

“Creating a secular faith assumes greatest importance. The party is not against cadres and supporters going to any place of worship. What we have said is that office-bearers should keep away from these rituals. But, in the new circumstances, the Left has to come out with a clear position,” the secretariat member added.