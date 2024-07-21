Cochin Shipyard Limited delivers 15th vessel to Water Metro, two new terminals to be opened soon

KOCHI : The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the country’s largest shipbuilding facility, on Saturday delivered the 15th electric-hybrid ferry to Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML). The 100-passenger capacity ferry, BY 126, is a state-of-the-art vessel designed to provide an efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient transportation option for residents and visitors in Kochi.

“Of the total 23 vessels, CSL has handed over 15 boats to KWML as of Saturday. Of the remaining lot, four boats are expected to be delivered by October and two by next year,” a metro spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the KWML is set to expand its network as the works of two more terminals at Willingdon Island and Kumbalam are nearing completion. “The two new terminals at Willingdon Island and Kumbalam are expected to be opened in the next two months,” the spokesperson said. At present, 10 terminals -- Vyttilla, Kakkanad, High Court, Bolgatty, Vypeen, Fort Kochi, South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranallor and Mulavukad North, are operational. Also, 14 ferries of the Kochi Water Metro operate on five routes -- High Court to Fort Kochi, High Court to Vypeen, High Court to South Chittoor, South Chittoor to Cheranalloor, and Vyttilla to Kakkanad.

Meanwhile, the KWML is also planning to operate services in the new route -- High Court Junction to Mattancherry, by November 2024. “We expect the completion of the water metro terminal work at Mattancherry by November,” the official said.