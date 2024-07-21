I am not a typical politician, people know I can’t be one: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

In movies, you have played superhuman characters who make impossible things possible. For BJP too, you have done the same thing...

I don’t think so. It was never impossible. Time was the factor. The duration which was required was taken to make it happen. There is no superhuman touch to this. Please don’t undervalue it. Even in films, I don’t think I have done many superhuman roles. I have always stood the ground. Even my characters have been local, addressing local issues. I think that has slowly crept into my character and the timbre of my mental behaviour pattern. How can you call that superhuman? No!

Suresh Gopi, both as a politician and actor, is seen as someone who communicates with his heart...

My nature is very much like that. In Tamil, MGR says a particular word and so does Rajinikanth. Both are my all-time favourites. Even Jayalalithaa. And also Kamaraj. Kamaraj is of the Congress. I haven’t seen Annadurai but I’ve heard about him and I adore him. We can’t see politics in it. Individuals count.

During college days, you were attracted to SFI...

Not attracted, actually. In those years, you won’t call love as romance, rather it was the infatuation of immature minds. The same was the case with politics. It was just ganging up. My friend was SFI, so I became SFI (laughs out).

So, wasn’t it an ideological fascination?

I have had that ideological connection only towards socialism. A political deliverer should be a socialist, I believe. Irrespective of whichever movement he is a part of, he has to understand the soil and every object or properties it will present. Only such a person can be a deliverer.

You are an established actor who carries out a lot of charity work. Is politics a continuation of that?

Never. There is a trust that will decide on the charity work. When I hear or see something and decide that it should be attended to, I inform them and they do it. If you come up with applications, then I have not planted a (money-bearing) tree. Mammootty and Mohanlal arrived before me. You carry out a reality check of my wealth and theirs. I’m nowhere near them. Nowhere.

It isn’t about wealth... the question was about your entry into politics...

But you took charity as a connect. So I have to reply to it. Asking whether politics is a continuation of charity is a vicious question.

Do you still carry the roles that you play... like in Commissioner?

Why attach me to just Commissioner? I am a romantic collector, Vinayachandran, in Pranayavarnangal. I am that. I am the collector in Collector. You go check the timbre of the character in that film. You will see Suresh Gopi in that. Is it my fault? My writers and even producers, why did they get me stuck to certain, very regular, run-of-the-mill kind of films? That fetched them money and they knew I was well-versed in that genre. They were the first real politicians who found the people’s man in me.