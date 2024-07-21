Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of 14-year-old boy infected with Nipah

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of the 14-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah in Malappuram.

Vijayan said all efforts were made to save the teenager.

State Health Minister Veena George informed that the 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was under treatment at Kozhikode medical college for Nipah infection, died on Sunday.

George said the boy from Pandikkad suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am on Sunday and efforts to revive him failed.

"He was on a ventilator and was not conscious. The urine output had reduced this morning. After the massive cardiac arrest, the revival efforts failed and he passed away at 11.30 am," she said.