Kerala HC wades in as NH-66 work, rain wreak havoc in Varapuzha

KOCHI : The ongoing construction work on NH-66, coupled with persistent heavy rainfall, has significantly disrupted the lives of residents of Varapuzha. Development of the highway has led to severe flooding in the area, which has been exacerbated by the closure of existing water channels and the lack of adequate drainage measures. Taking cognizance of the plight, the Kerala High Court has asked the district collector, an authority under the Disaster Management Act, to adopt immediate action to mitigate waterlogging issues and ensure proper drainage systems are in place.

The directive was issued on a petition filed by the secretary and president of Varapuzha panchayat against the National Highways Authority of India for not taking into consideration peoples’ grievances. S Nirmal, counsel for the panchayat, submitted that Varapuzha is riddled with small water channels that drain water from the tributaries of the Periyar into the Vembanad. These water canals cut through mini cross drains between the Paravur and Varapuzha bridges. According to the panchayat, all the cross culverts have been closed for the construction of drainage systems on either side of the highway. The drains have been constructed at a height of two feet, obstructing the cross culverts meant to relieve water from the canals. This obstruction is expected to cause severe flooding in nearby colonies during rains. The petition stated that the inaction on the part of NHAI in addressing the concerns would cause hardships to residents.