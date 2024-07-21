Kerala: Malappuram teen tests positive for Nipah

MALAPPURAM : A 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad in Malappuram tested positive for Nipah on Saturday. The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune confirmed the infection. In the morning, the health department revealed the boy’s samples had tested positive in tests conducted in the state. However, it said it will await NIV’s confirmation, which arrived by evening.

Health Minister Veena George reached the district in the evening to coordinate prevention activities. “NIV, Pune has confirmed the infection. Residents of the Malappuram should remain vigilant. The boy is in critical condition and has been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,” the minister said.

The health department revealed that as many as 214 people in the teenager’s contact list are under observation. Of these, 60 people are in the high-risk category. Those under observation will be kept in isolation and the samples of persons in the high-risk category will be collected and tested immediately.

Veena said measures have been taken to identify all those who had come in contact with the boy. His route map will be released soon. “The timings of the child’s travel will be released with the route map. People who travelled with the child should inform the department using the Nipah control rooms. The control rooms will assist people with tests and clear their concerns,” she said.

After the boy developed a fever on July 10, he was moved to a private clinic two days later. On July 13, he was taken to a private hospital in Pandikkad and admitted there last Monday. He was subsequently shifted to private hospitals in Perinthalmanna and Kozhikode. The infection was confirmed from a sample collected at the hospital in Kozhikode.

The department was quick to respond to the infection. A 24-hour control room started operating in the district on Saturday. “Steps based on the Nipah protocol were initiated from morning,” said Veena.

What is Nipah ?

Nipah (NiV) is a zoonotic virus, which means it is transmitted from animals to humans. Transmission can also occur through contaminated food or directly between people. The virus can cause a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory issues and fatal encephalitis

On alert