Sainik School celebrates 55th alumni day in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Sainik School campus in Kazhakootam buzzed with nostalgia on Saturday during the 55th reunion of its alumni, the Old Boys Association (OBA) Day. The event was sponsored by the 1997 batch. Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC) of Southern Air Command, added a significant touch by dedicating a Mi-8 helicopter to the school. The Mi-8 helicopters have served in various operations over 45 years across 10 helicopter units.

The celebrations commenced at 8.30 am with alumni arriving on campus, reliving old friendships and reminiscing over shared memories. The OBA flag was ceremoniously hoisted by the OBA president, followed by a solemn homage at the Hut of Remembrance, honouring alumni who have passed away.

Principal Dhirendra Kumar inaugurated the newly constructed Harshan Gate, named in memory of the late Captain Harshan, while Brigadier Salil M P, Pangode Station Commander, inaugurated the NJ Nair Gate. “The arrival of the helicopter drew a crowd of curious students eager to explore its features up close. Witnessing it firsthand will surely inspire generations of students,” said Dhirendra.

Later at the commemorative meeting, alumni and current students united to sing the school anthem together. Captain Harshan’s mother rededicated the recently renovated Harshan Pavilion, adding a poignant moment to the day’s events. At the parade ground, members of the 1997 batch and their families inaugurated the Thanal project, which aims at extensive tree plantation.

The day concluded with spirited festival matches in cricket, football, basketball, and volleyball, culminating in a lively prize distribution ceremony.