Teen addiction to vloggers, social media influencers raises concern

KOZHIKODE : In the lines of excessive online gaming and use of social media platforms, regularly keeping up with online influencers and following food and travel vlogs has become a kind of digital addiction among teenagers. Social media influencers are often perceived as role models and trendsetters, with their opinions and behaviour impacting particularly adolescents.

Irrespective of gender, teenagers are more attracted to social media content, especially that produced by vloggers and influencers. “Some extreme cases of addiction have even led to hospitalisation. Children see them as role models and idols and try to copy their lifestyles or go to any extreme to imitate their styles,” says Dr P N Suresh Kumar, a Kozhikode-based psychiatrist.

“There was a recent case of a 16-year-old girl from Kozhikode with an addiction to South Korean idols. She stopped taking her meals, which affected her health and studies as well,” Dr Suresh pointed out.

Psychologists and officials with the Digital De-Addiction (D-DAD) centres of the Kerala police are equally concerned about the addiction of youngsters to social media influencers.

“D-DAD centres, which were started under the leadership of directorate of social policing, have been providing free counselling to kids up to 18 years of age with digital addiction, which has led to rising stress levels and personality disorders, notes K A Sasidharan, additional superintendent of police in-charge of Kozhikode social policing and D-DAD.

“Addiction to vlogs and the lifestyle of social media influencers is a growing concern. Since the pandemic, children have been more exposed to mobile phones and internet use due to online classes. Now it’s important to teach them safe internet usage of online content and help them avoid any kind of addiction,” Sasidharan said.

According to officials, livestreamers also play a vital role in attracting youngsters to online games.

Sahana S Rajan, from Cheruvannur, Kozhikode, who has over 3.5 lakh subscribers to her YouTube channel ‘Reenas Kalavara’ and 2 lakh followers on Facebook and Instagram, says she is happy about people following her and recognising her talent on social media. The mother of two daughters, however, is also worried about digital addiction among children.

“The content that social media influencers create is vast. This includes daily routines, pranks and even casual conversation. We cannot predict how the content will affect people. A social media influencer’s first priority is to create content that will instantly attract people,” says Sahana.

“However, as in any field, content creators must be careful about what they do. In terms of addiction among children, the safe and limited use of internet or gadgets should be encouraged at homes. Nothing should be allowed to adversely affect the studies or well being of children, including social media,” added Sahana, who is a member of Content Creators of Kerala, a registered organisation for social media content creators.