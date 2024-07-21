Theyyan Asari embodies Malabar’s rich tradition of religious harmony in Kerala

MALAPPURAM : Theyyan Asari, a senior carpenter of the Veluthedathu Parambil family in Ponmundam near Tirur, is part of a rich culture of Malabar’s religious harmony. The 74-year-old has so far been part of the construction of five mosques in Malappuram, including Ponmundam Mahallu Juma masjid. Theyyan, who handles the initiation of basement and carpentry work of the places of worship, says his family has been blessed by Syed Alavi Mouladhaveela Thangal (Mamburam Thangal), the legendary spiritual leader of the 18th century.

“Ponmundam Mahallu Juma masjid was constructed around 200 years ago. Mamburam Thangal invited the carpenters of Ponmundam to identify an ideal location on a plot to construct the mosque. The plot had been donated by a family in the area. While the other carpenters chose various spots on the plot, my grandfather recognised that the area where Mamburam Thangal was sitting on a chair or some other object watching the carpenters was the right place to construct the mosque. Thangal was happy and blessed my grandfather. My grandfather helped Thangal construct the masjid by planning the foundation and carrying out carpentry work,” recounts Theyyan.

Thangal’s blessing inspired the family to be part of the construction of other mosques in Malappuram. When authorities decided to renovate Ponmundam mosque in 1995, they sought the help of Theyyan. “I was part of the carpentry work. I have so far been part of the construction of three mosques in Ponmundam and two mosques in Thirunavaya,” says Theyyan.

He believes that Thangal’s blessing will make every venture a success. “Before starting work on a mosque, I visit the Mamburam maqam, the revered mausoleum of Mamburam Thangal, in search of guidance and inspiration. Even when I assign a location for a well, I ask the owner of the land to visit the maqam to seek the blessing of Thangal for water,” Theyyan adds.