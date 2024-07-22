14-year-old Nipah patient dies, Kerala strengthens vigil to prevent spread

MALAPPURAM: The 14-year-old boy who contracted Nipah passed away while under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kozhikode on Sunday. A resident of Pandikkad in Malappuram, the boy was on a ventilator and suffered a cardiac arrest around 10.50 am, said Health Minister Veena George.
“The boy was in an unconscious state. The doctors tried their level best to save the boy. Unfortunately, he passed away around 11.30 am,” minister said. Though the health department received monoclonal antibodies to treat the boy from the Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday, he died before the doctors could administer it.
Meanwhile, in a development that offers some relief, samples taken from seven people, including six on the contact list of the boy, tested negative on the day. Of the seven persons, six are friends of the deceased boy. The seventh individual is a 68-year-old man who is not on the contact list.
“Three samples each from the seven individuals were tested. The results have come negative. The six children are currently under observation at Manjeri MCH, and the 68-year-old is under observation in Kozhikode MCH. The 68-year-old’s sample was tested because he had a fever,” Veena said. At present, 330 people, including 68 healthcare workers, are on the contact list of the 14-year-old boy. Of them, 101 people are in the high-risk category. No one in the family of the deceased boy has shown any symptoms of the disease.
The health minister indicated that the department may be able to identify the source of the infection soon. “Our team visited some areas where the boy visited with his friends. They ate hog plums from a tree in the area. A test will be conducted on Monday to identify the source,” Veena said.
She said all persons on the contact list will be tested. “The process of collecting samples and testing them will continue. Samples from those showing symptoms will be tested first. A more detailed and clearer route map containing information about the deceased boy will be released soon. After reviewing the route map, those likely to be on the contact list should inform the control room. CCTV footage from the hospitals where the child was treated has been checked to ensure no one on the contact list is missed,” the minister said.
Meanwhile, the health department on Sunday started a survey to identify people with symptoms of Nipah infection in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats, where restrictions have been imposed.
The Nipah puzzle
The recurrence of Nipah in the Kozhikode-Malappuram area continues to perplex authorities and experts alike. Despite directives from the government to conduct extensive surveillance in Kozhikode to understand the persistence of the virus since last September, there has not been much headway.
Central team
A central team will arrive in the state soon to assist in finding the source of the infection. The Union government has asked the state to speed up the Nipah prevention activities, including contact tracing and identifying others with infection.
Mobile lab from Pune institute to reach today
A survey conducted in 307 houses in Pandikkad panchayat identified 18 fever cases. A survey in 310 houses in Anakkayam reported 10 fever cases. However, none of them are on the contact list.
“An online meeting of the presidents of Pandikkad, Anakkayam, Porur, Keezhattur, and Tuvvur panchayats and the chairpersons of Perinthalmanna and Manjeri municipalities was held to ensure proper implementation of disease prevention activities and support to those in isolation. Meetings of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and private hospital management were also held to ensure their support in Nipah prevention. Arrangements have been made to deliver food to the homes of those in isolation and to ensure that their pets also receive food,” said Veena.
A mobile lab from Pune Virology Institute will arrive in the district on Monday for sample testing. This lab will operate with the cooperation of the microbiology lab at the Kozhikode MCH.
Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the boy died of Nipah was buried at a kabarstan near his residence in accordance with Nipah protocols.
Plus-I allotment following protocols
Veena George directed that the Plus-I allotment scheduled for Monday in the district should strictly follow Nipah protocol. There are three higher secondary schools in Anakkayam and Pandikkad panchayats. Students and parents should follow Nipah protocols, including social distancing, wearing N95 masks, and using sanitisers.
CM seeks public coop
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to cooperate with the health department to prevent the spread of the virus. “Do not destroy bat habitats, do not eat fruits bitten or discarded by any animals, do not drink the honey from banana flowers, and if you come into contact with bats, their droppings, or anything they have bitten, wash your hands with soap or sanitize them. If you have any doubts, call the Nipah control room,” the Chief Minister said.