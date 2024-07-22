14-year-old Nipah patient dies, Kerala strengthens vigil to prevent spread

MALAPPURAM: The 14-year-old boy who contracted Nipah passed away while under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kozhikode on Sunday. A resident of Pandikkad in Malappuram, the boy was on a ventilator and suffered a cardiac arrest around 10.50 am, said Health Minister Veena George.

“The boy was in an unconscious state. The doctors tried their level best to save the boy. Unfortunately, he passed away around 11.30 am,” minister said. Though the health department received monoclonal antibodies to treat the boy from the Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday, he died before the doctors could administer it.

Meanwhile, in a development that offers some relief, samples taken from seven people, including six on the contact list of the boy, tested negative on the day. Of the seven persons, six are friends of the deceased boy. The seventh individual is a 68-year-old man who is not on the contact list.

“Three samples each from the seven individuals were tested. The results have come negative. The six children are currently under observation at Manjeri MCH, and the 68-year-old is under observation in Kozhikode MCH. The 68-year-old’s sample was tested because he had a fever,” Veena said. At present, 330 people, including 68 healthcare workers, are on the contact list of the 14-year-old boy. Of them, 101 people are in the high-risk category. No one in the family of the deceased boy has shown any symptoms of the disease.