Dense forest cover, climate change driving zoonotic diseases in Kerala

KOCHI: Malaria, amoebic meningoencephalitis, and now Nipah, Kerala has of late been witnessing outbreaks of several zoonotic diseases. According to experts, dense forest cover, extreme climate change, and the large migrant population make the state prone to such infections.

The chances of zoonotic diseases increase when human-animal interaction increases, says Dr Dipu T S, associate professor of infectious diseases in the department of Internal Medicine at Amrita School of Medicine. “The re-emergence of the Nipah virus indicates that the reservoir is still there. When man-animal interaction increases the chances of spread of these viruses from animals or birds to humans also increase. Humans may not be naturally immune to viruses that circulate among animals and birds,” he said, adding that diseases spread when boundaries are violated. “As an ecosystem, we cannot eradicate these viruses and bacteria. However, humans need to be cautious against the spread of the diseases,” he added.

A zoonosis is an infectious disease that has jumped from the animal world to humans. This happens when some process or activity brings people closer to the animals. “The Nipah virus naturally circulates in fruit bats. But we still do not know how exactly the jump happens. Forests along the Western Ghats can be a contributing factor. But we cannot blame it on deforestation. Bats freely visit human habitations where fruit trees are in plenty,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of state IMA research cell. Climate change also leads to the spread of certain viruses. “Some diseases, like leptospirosis, or mosquito-borne diseases like dengue are spread after monsoon and flooding. Some viruses multiply in warm weather conditions,” said Dr Dipu, adding that extreme weather conditions and fluctuations can also lead to the spread.