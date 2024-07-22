Fisherman dies after boat capsize at Aarattukadavu in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fisherman lost his life, when a fishing expedition ended in disaster in the wee hours on Monday. The deceased was identified as Pathrose (59) of Mariyanadu.

The incident happened in Aarattukadavu when a group of six fishermen set out to sea. Their boat was caught in strong waves and capsized midway. Pathrose, Jose, Josekutty, Shali, Sevi and Sumesh were in the boat.

Although all of them managed to swim ashore, meanwhile Pathrose was strongly hit on the boat when it overturned.

According to coastal police, Pathrose was taken to Mariyandu Hospital with serious injuries from where he was referred to medical college hospital, but he died while being taken to hospital.

His body has been taken to the Medical College Mortuary.

Pathrose is survived by wife and four children.