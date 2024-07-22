Kerala government launched mission-mode initiative to boost Farmer Producer Organisations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To boost agricultural growth and support small-scale producers, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has launched a mission-mode initiative to strengthen Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) across India. The initiative was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P Prasad at the district’s FPO saturation seminar.

Addressing the challenges faced by small-scale producers, Prasad highlighted the importance of farmer collectivization. “Rising production costs, unfair pricing, climate change, and other factors pose significant challenges to small-scale producers in both agricultural and non-agricultural sectors. In today’s competitive economy, these producers face limitations in addressing these challenges individually. This is where producer groups become relevant,” he said.

The minister also detailed the state government’s schemes for the upliftment of FPOs. “Kerala has established itself as a global brand in education and health, matching the standards of developed countries. It is time to market the state’s high-quality products and services under the unique Kerala brand and influence the global market,” he added.

He mentioned that major products from the state could gradually be brought under the Kerala brand, ensuring their authenticity, quality, and ethical production practices. Deputy Collector Jinu Punnoose, who presided over the event, emphasised the importance of farmer collectivization in the current scenario. “These groups need to focus more on their regional products while promoting organic farming. I urge FPOs to adopt various central and state government schemes and advance through machine planting and intercropping,” she said.

The event commenced with a welcome address by NABARD District Development Manager Premkumar T K.

ATMA Project director Anitha James, PAO Anil Kumar S, Agri deputy directors Smitha B, Rejimol M M, Sindhu ADA Marketing, and LDM Arun spoke.