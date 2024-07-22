Kerala woman’s death during treatment sparks row, doctor comes under fire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old woman from Kattakkada who developed complications while undergoing treatment for a kidney stone died at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning.

The family of Krishnapriya Thankappan of Sharat Bhavan at Manappuram in Kattakkada have alleged medical negligence behind her death. The police have registered a case.

As per her husband Sharat, Krishnapriya initially sought treatment at Thycaud government hospital on July 12 for severe stomach pain. She was diagnosed with kidney stones and referred to a surgeon. She was treated at the taluk hospital in Malayinkeezhu before being admitted to the Neyyattinkara General Hospital (GH) on July 15. There, her condition worsened after receiving intravenous medication, and she was swiftly transferred to the MCH seven days ago and put on ventilator support.

Her family alleged the surgeon at the GH failed to properly address her condition. The police registered a case against the doctor under Section 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering life. Rallying behind the doctor, the hospital authorities said the medication administered to Krishnapriya was routine for acid reflux. However, her relatives claimed the doctor did not consider her allergies before administering the injection and failed to conduct the necessary tests.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) also defended the doctor and said the complication could be a result of an allergic reaction.

“The incident is unfortunate. However, it is misleading and baseless to say the woman died of medical negligence. The doctor gave only pantoprazole, a commonly used drug for stomach pain. The patient might have developed severe allergic reaction to it. Some people have allergic reactions not just to vaccines and drugs, but also to some food items. It cannot be termed medical negligence,” said the KGMOA district unit said in a statement.

“Such baseless allegations will affect the morale of doctors who work with dedication despite the shortage of resources,” said the KGMOA, while demanding a just and scientific inquiry into the incident.

Relatives stage protest

Relatives of Krishnapriya and some political party members staged a protest outside the Neyyattinkara General Hospital with her body on Sunday evening. The police used force to prevent the protesters from entering the hospital premises.

KSHRC orders probe

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered a probe into the death of Krishnapriya after her husband alleged medical negligence behind her demise. KSHRC acting chairperson and judicial member K Baijunath instructed the Thiruvananthapuram District Medical Officer to submit a report within 15 days.

Shashi Tharoor expresses shock

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has sought a probe into the alleged medical negligence that claimed the life of Krishnapriya and demanded steps to prevent such incidents. Expressing shock at the 28-year-old’s death, Tharoor also said there was no point in elevating the General Hospital to district hospital.

BJP takes out protest march

The BJP took out a protest march to the Neyyattinkara General Hospital on Sunday demanding strict action against doctors involved in recent incidents of alleged medical negligence. Inaugurating the march, BJP parliamentary party leader in Neyyattinkara municipality Shiburaj Krishna said the party will intensify its protests. Maintaining that the woman’s death was not an isolated incident, Shiburaj said the health department was yet to seek an explanation from the Neyyattinkara General Hospital, while Health Minister Veena George was mum