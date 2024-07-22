Nipah transmission a puzzle despite fifth outbreak in Kerala

“When Nipah was first reported in Malaysia in 1998, it was pointed out that bats that were affected by El Nino came up to urban dwellings in large number. In Bangladesh and Bengal, the bat excreta led to the outbreak. We are yet to establish a clear link. But there is a commonality among the victims (index cases). All of them are males in the age of 12 to 25, who are active and adventurous,” said Dr Althaf A, a public health expert and professor at Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He pointed out that establishing the epidemiological link requires sustained efforts.

An animal pathologist who has done extensive study on bats in Kozhikode in 2018 said, on conditions of anonymity, that the virus-carrying bats may not be limited to Kozhikode and Malappuram.

“There are bats everywhere. There are also many places in Kerala which have conditions similar to that of Kozhikode which includes the presence of mangroves, urban forest, etc. We need to find if certain bat colonies harbour more viruses and the factors behind it. It is proven that bats unload more virus when they are stressed during the birthing, food scarcity, overcrowding, inclement weather etc,” he said.

Vigil tightened in Wayanad dist

District Medical Officer Dr P Dineesh has said that special vigilance should be exercised in Wayanad, following the confirmation of Nipah infection in Malappuram district. The 14-year-old who died of Nipah had gone on an excursion to Wayanad a week ago. Health centres in the district have been directed to strengthen surveillance activities further. The DMO said that people should be more cautious because the antibody was confirmed in bats from Noolpuzha and Mananthavady Pazhassi Park in the district last year.