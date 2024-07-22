War of letters between MB Rajesh, VD Satheesan intensifies over garbage issue in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The letter war between the minister for local self government M B Rajesh and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan over the garbage issue, which led to the death of a sanitation worker last week, continued on Sunday.

Replying to Rajesh’s open letter to him, Satheesan wondered how the minister could claim everything was fine when he IS in the midst of waste.

“None, including CPM workers, who read the minister’s open letter would agree with his claims,” Satheesan wrote on Sunday. He maintained that the Opposition will extend wholehearted support to the LDF government’s proposals on waste disposal.

In his latest open letter to Rajesh, Satheesan said, “In your letter, you invited me to see the revamped crematorium at Guruvayur. If waste disposal centres undergo a facelift, it would be a welcoming change. The rise in water-borne diseases reveals the state government has been a total failure when it comes to waste management and disposal,” Satheesan wrote. He also sought to know whether the state government had initiated any probe into last year’s fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard.