Kerala: Amid NEET fiasco, CDIT performs neat KEAM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the controversies surrounding the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the NEET examination, the flawless execution of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Examination (KEAM) 2024 underscores the efficacy of leak-proof computer-based testing.

This year, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) conducted KEAM entirely online, leveraging the technical expertise of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (CDIT). Similar in format to NEET UG, the examination involved 1,13,447 applicants across nearly 200 centres in the biggest such test conducted so far. It is worth noting that there have been no allegations of question paper leak or malpractice so far as students who have cleared KEAM are looking for admissions to various colleges.

CDIT, an autonomous body under the Department of Electronics and IT, is giving a tough competition to well-established software companies involved in computer-based tests.

“CDIT could provide seats to all aspirants unlike in the case of NEET where the students who fail to get a centre in Kerala have to look for centres outside the state. This is the first time a statewide government entrance exam has been conducted online with such comprehensive technical infrastructure,” said an official with CDIT.

In contrast, NTA’s NEET UG used approximately 9,000 computer nodes, whereas CDIT managed 20,000 computers across 130 institutions for six sessions in Kerala from June 5 to 10. Additional centres were set up in Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

In Kerala, only the Public Service Commission (PSC) and large IT service providers like TCS conduct computer-based tests. PSC conducts exams in secure environments at its centres. For KEAM, CDIT relied on systems from both government and private institutions, developing custom software with stringent safety protocols to safeguard exam integrity and prevent tampering.