Leaders, cadre failed to address people’s issues, feels CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Party cadre and leaders failed to address the issues faced by people and this led to the huge setback suffered by the LDF in general and the CPM in particular in the recent LS elections. This was the overall tone of the state committee members and leaders who attended the two-day state committee meeting held at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Replying to the discussions, state secretary M V Govindan told the meeting that unless party leaders address people’s issues, the CPM would not be able to make progress. “The party should take up people’s issues and concerns related to their daily struggles. The behaviour of party cadres is also important. They should go to the common people and understand their problems. They should also report to the party leadership if any intervention is needed to alleviate their problems,” he said.

At the meeting there was severe criticism about the bad condition of roads in rural areas. Many members said that if the roads are not maintained properly it would adversely affect the prospects of the party in the coming LSG elections. Had the welfare pensions been distributed before the election, it would have helped the front, felt some members.

The CPM also decided to strengthen the activities of the SFI and DYFI. The party will also take up the waste management issue seriously. The party would also chart out a series of protests against the central government on different issues. To thwart the intrusion of RSS-BJP into the SNDP through BDJS, the CPM decided to intensify its campaign against saffronisation. “We are not against the SNDP. We are against the communalisation of Sree Narayana Guru’s vision. It will continue,” Govindan said.

EP episode not a closed chapter, says CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: Indicating that LDF convener E P Jayarajan is likely to face action over his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, the CPM has said that the party would take up Jayarajan’s 'organisational aberrations’ in the next state-level meeting. Answering a question after the two-day state committee meeting on Monday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that E P Jayarajan issue is not a closed chapter. “Those who need to be corrected will be corrected. Those who have to correct will correct their stand and move forward,” said Govindan.