Plus One: Second supplementary allotment begins in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second supplementary allotment to over 33,000 vacant higher secondary Plus One merit seats across the state will be completed on Tuesday. This includes 8,280 seats in the 138 newly sanctioned batches in Malappuram and Kasaragod. The state-wide seat vacancy figure of 33,177 emerged after the school/course combination transfer allotment list was published on Monday.

As per the admission statistics accessed by TNIE on Monday, 8,490 Plus One merit seats in Malappuram and 2,088 seats in Kasaragod remained vacant after students completed the school/course combination transfer. The general education department will now conduct a second round of supplementary allotment. Applications for the second supplementary allotment can be submitted online till 5 pm on Tuesday (July 23). Officials in the general education department told TNIE that the seat vacancy figures are likely to change after the second round.

After the first supplementary allotment, the government allotted 120 temporary batches in Malappuram and 18 in Kasaragod. Notably, of the 120 new batches sanctioned in Malappuram, 59 were in the humanities stream (3,540 seats) and 61 (3,660 seats) were in the commerce stream. Much to the disappointment of students and parents in Malappuram, no batches were sanctioned in the science stream despite the huge demand.

In Kasaragod, only one of the 18 batches allowed was a science batch. While four were humanities batches, 13 batches were in the commerce stream, adding a total of 1,080 seats in the district. The new batches were sanctioned based on the recommendations of a two-member committee, that was hurriedly constituted when the protests over ‘seat shortage’ in Malappuram took a violent turn.