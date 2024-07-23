Police turn to KAAPA to keep crimes in check in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: Amid a rise in criminal activities in the district, the Ernakulam Rural police are taking stringent measures including invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) to maintain law and order.

According to data from the police, eight people have been imprisoned and 29 repeat offenders were deported under KAAPA in the first half of the year. Additionally, 10 people have been ordered to appear weekly before the deputy superintendent, ahead of proceedings.

“These detention orders are strictly to prevent an individual from committing any anti-social activity within the state. Under KAAPA, the district collector has the power to issue an order to imprison and a police officer not below the superintendent rank can issue an order to deport,” a police officer said.

He said KAAPA is charged against an offender involved in at least three serious cases. Until this month, the Ernakulam Rural police have submitted reports against 75 habitual offenders, seeking orders to invoke KAAPA, he added.

Responding to the development, District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said: “The police primarily consider the previous crime records of the accused before issuing the order. There are certain guidelines too to invoke Kaapa.”

Last year, the police submitted a report against 80 to 85 offenders, and 40 proposals were approved by the district administration, he said. The district administration is effectively intervening in these issues, the officer added.

Meanwhile, Kochi Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya stated that invoking KAAPA against habitual offenders has led to a reduction in crime.

“Many crimes are linked to associations among offenders. KAAPA disrupts any potential for criminal alliances and conspiracies,” he explained.

He also commended the Ernakulam Rural police for their efforts in maintaining law and order in the district.