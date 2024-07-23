Rise of the dermal-filler treatment: An aesthetic trend shaping Kerala

KOLLAM: James T (not his real name) recently underwent dermal filler treatment to enhance his jawline and eliminate the depressions beneath his eyes.
“I’ve been receiving facial treatments for the past year. Six months ago, I opted for a dermal filler treatment to give a more aesthetic look to my jawline. This treatment has boosted my confidence. As a businessman, good looks are important to me. During conferences and meetings, your face matters a lot,’’ the 38-year-old shared.
Injecting fillers into the face was once considered taboo. However, the trend has significantly shifted in recent years. While the stigma surrounding these procedures in Kerala has not completely disappeared, it has significantly declined. Treatments like dermal fillers, which promise to smoothen lines, and wrinkles and enhance facial contours, have become highly popular among Keralites.
Growth & demography
According to experts, the number of people seeking filler treatments is growing exponentially. While previously, people over 40 were the primary demographic for anti-ageing treatments, now younger individuals are also opting for dermal fillers to enhance their facial features.
“Dermal-filler treatment was a popular choice for middle-aged people. But now it has become a major attraction among youngsters. More and more of them now want feminine structured faces like the Koreans. Many have been influenced by members of the famous Korean band BTS. This motivates the youngsters to seek treatment. People want to look young and beautiful,” notes Dr Sonia, an aesthetic dermatologist.
Cost & effect
The treatment can cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000, depending on the amount of filler used. Women constitute almost 70% of those seeking dermal filler treatment. The number of patients in clinics has increased from 2-4 per week last year to 8-10 now. Injecting dermal fillers into the face and hands can improve the appearance of facial lines and reduce volume loss caused by age or certain medical conditions. These treatments use hyaluronic acid and similar substances to “fill in” or plump areas that have lost volume and smoothness.
“Hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally found in our bodies. Dermal fillers are mostly used to remove static wrinkles and depressions and to treat saggy skin. One can also use filler treatment to shape the chin. The effect can last for one to two years. After which, the hyaluronic acid gets dissolved in the body,” points out Dr Ashwathy Sunder, an aesthetic dermatologist.
Handle with care
The treatment must be administered with proper care and precision. Overfilling can cause swelling and damage the skin. Moreover, bruising, redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, and itching can occur during or after the treatment.
“Filler treatment is considered safe, but it must be done carefully and precisely. Otherwise, it can result in swelling and bruises. In the worst-case scenario, a patient can go blind if excess filler is injected. Expert opinion and days of consultation are required to understand the patient and their requirements,” Dr Sonia cautioned.
Body complex
Experts point out that the growing tendency for aesthetic treatments reflects a growing inferiority complex towards one’s body. Aesthetic treatments wouldn’t provide a permanent solution in terms of increasing confidence or beauty, they add.
“Many people think that a sharp jawline will add to their beauty. If you think that a sharp jawline, chin, and puffy cheeks will make you happy, then you’re completely wrong. The growing aesthetic treatment of dermal fillers shows that people are unable to accept their bodies. Social media trends have influenced people taking to aesthetic treatments. But instead, we must teach our children that they’re beautiful the way they are. What matters is your character, your heart, not your looks,” Thressia John, a clinical psychologist, told TNIE.