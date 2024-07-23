Rise of the dermal-filler treatment: An aesthetic trend shaping Kerala

KOLLAM: James T (not his real name) recently underwent dermal filler treatment to enhance his jawline and eliminate the depressions beneath his eyes.

“I’ve been receiving facial treatments for the past year. Six months ago, I opted for a dermal filler treatment to give a more aesthetic look to my jawline. This treatment has boosted my confidence. As a businessman, good looks are important to me. During conferences and meetings, your face matters a lot,’’ the 38-year-old shared.

Injecting fillers into the face was once considered taboo. However, the trend has significantly shifted in recent years. While the stigma surrounding these procedures in Kerala has not completely disappeared, it has significantly declined. Treatments like dermal fillers, which promise to smoothen lines, and wrinkles and enhance facial contours, have become highly popular among Keralites.

Growth & demography

According to experts, the number of people seeking filler treatments is growing exponentially. While previously, people over 40 were the primary demographic for anti-ageing treatments, now younger individuals are also opting for dermal fillers to enhance their facial features.

“Dermal-filler treatment was a popular choice for middle-aged people. But now it has become a major attraction among youngsters. More and more of them now want feminine structured faces like the Koreans. Many have been influenced by members of the famous Korean band BTS. This motivates the youngsters to seek treatment. People want to look young and beautiful,” notes Dr Sonia, an aesthetic dermatologist.