Shirur landslide: Missing lorry driver’s mother unhappy with rescue operations

KOZHIKODE: Sheela, the mother of Arjun, a lorry driver who has been missing following a devastating landslip at Shirur in Karnataka, has voiced her frustration and dissatisfaction with the ongoing rescue operations. Arjun has been missing for five days since the landslip occurred, and the family is losing hope due to the slow pace of rescue efforts and non-utilisation of modern technology.

“The Army was hoping to find my son, but they could do nothing. It has been a week, and we do not even know if he is alive,” Sheela lamented. The family has lost trust in the rescue operation, feeling that it is not being conducted efficiently. Sheela further criticised the authorities for not revealing the number of lorries and bodies found beneath the mud.

In a desperate plea for better assistance, Sheela mentioned that the family had reached out to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

“The Army can do a better job in these circumstances. We have sent emails to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Union minister with this demand,” she said.