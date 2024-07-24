MVD in Kerala wins social media praise for initiating tough action against underage driving

KOZHIKODE: The motor vehicle department (MVD) at Sultan Bathery has won wide applause from social media for initiating strong measures against underage driving. The department has slapped a slew of cases and high-profile penalties against underage drivers who were caught during a routine vehicle check in Wayanad which has sparked widespread discussion on road safety and legal accountability.

In the incident that went viral on social media, five teenagers from Kozhikode were apprehended by the Kenichira police while they were travelling to Wayanad. Notably, the youth who drove the vehicle didn’t have a driving licence. The enforcement action resulted in a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 and multiple legal charges on the offender. Those found guilty included not only underage drivers but also individuals who facilitated the illegal activity, including the car owner, the mother of one of the drivers, and the agent who arranged the vehicle.

Social media has reacted positively to the MVD’s decisive actions, praising the department for its firm stance against underage driving and comprehensive enforcement of traffic laws. The incident underscores the importance of adherence to road safety regulations and the role of parents and guardians in preventing juvenile driving offences.