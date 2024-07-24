MVD in Kerala wins social media praise for initiating tough action against underage driving

KOZHIKODE: The motor vehicle department (MVD) at Sultan Bathery has won wide applause from social media for initiating strong measures against underage driving. The department has slapped a slew of cases and high-profile penalties against underage drivers who were caught during a routine vehicle check in Wayanad which has sparked widespread discussion on road safety and legal accountability.
In the incident that went viral on social media, five teenagers from Kozhikode were apprehended by the Kenichira police while they were travelling to Wayanad. Notably, the youth who drove the vehicle didn’t have a driving licence. The enforcement action resulted in a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 and multiple legal charges on the offender. Those found guilty included not only underage drivers but also individuals who facilitated the illegal activity, including the car owner, the mother of one of the drivers, and the agent who arranged the vehicle.
Social media has reacted positively to the MVD’s decisive actions, praising the department for its firm stance against underage driving and comprehensive enforcement of traffic laws. The incident underscores the importance of adherence to road safety regulations and the role of parents and guardians in preventing juvenile driving offences.
Kozhikode enforcement RTO Shefiq B highlighted the increasing menace of underage driving within the city limits. “MVD and police officials are planning to strengthen action against underage driving. The move is in the backdrop of increasing incidents of underage driving within the city limits,” Shefiq said. He said that many violations occur not from ignorance of the law, but from a misplaced confidence in evading legal repercussions.
The events leading to the stringent measures began when the car carrying the five teenagers was stopped at Manalvayal by Kenichira SHO during a routine vehicle check. The driver admitted that he was under 18 and did not possess a licence. Consequently, the car (KL 35K 5492) and the teenagers were taken to the Kenichira police station.
After being found guilty, the boy who drove the car will be ineligible to obtain a driver’s licence for the next eight years. The action serves as a warning to parents about the serious consequences of allowing their children to drive before reaching the legal age of 18.
The legal implications for those involved in the incident will be large. Cases were registered under various sections, including Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) Section 125 (For acts done rashly or negligently endangering human life or safety), MV Act Section 180 (Penalty on the vehicle owner and person in charge for allowing unauthorised driving), MV Act Section 199 A1 (Charges against the parent and vehicle owner for permitting a juvenile to drive), and MV Act Section 199 A2 (Penalises guardians for juvenile driving violations).