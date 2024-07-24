Nipah virus: Kerala health department ramps up source tracing efforts

MALAPPURAM: The health authorities on Tuesday intensified efforts to find the source of Nipah virus that infected the 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad. Health Minister Veena George said an expert team led by R Balasubramanian from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) started working in the Pandikkad area to collect samples from bats on the day. Earlier, the health department identified the presence of bats in an area a few kilometres away from the house of the Nipah victim.

The boy had consumed an infected wild hog plum from the area. “If the presence of the virus is detected in bat samples, genetic testing will be conducted. CCTV cameras have also been installed in the area in Pandikkad, where the boy is suspected to have contracted the virus, to detect the presence of bats,” the minister said. The efforts of NIV experts will help identify the specific strain of the virus present in the bats, she said.

To determine whether animals were infected with the virus, the district veterinary centre has collected samples from cattle and other domestic animals in Pandikkad.

“The samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal to identify the presence of the virus in animals,” said the office of the chief veterinary officer of the district veterinary centre.