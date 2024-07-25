16 people test negative for Nipah in Kerala: Veena George

KOZHIKODE: Health Minister Veena George said that the serum samples of 16 people who were on the contact list of the 14-year-old boy who died of Nipah tested negative on Wednesday. The minister announced during the virtual Nipah review meeting held at the Malappuram Collectorate Conference Hall in the evening. “The 16 who tested negative for Nipah fall under the low-risk category. A total of 58 samples have tested negative, so far,” Veena said.

On Tuesday, three people were admitted to medical college with suspected Nipah. At present, there are 21 suspected Nipah cases admitted to Mancheri and Kozhikode Medical Colleges. Of them, 17 are on the contact list of the deceased Nipah victim. On Wednesday, 12 more people have been added to the list, bringing the total number to 472. Of them, 220 are in the high-risk category.

A fever survey was also conducted in 8,376 houses in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats.