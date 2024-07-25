17-year-old boy in Kerala dies after surgery for tonsillitis

KANNUR: A 17-year-old boy who underwent tonsillitis surgery at a private hospital last week died on Tuesday while being treated for post-surgical bleeding. Sooryajith P, a Plus-Two student and resident of Kannadiparambu, underwent a minor keyhole surgery for tonsillitis at a private ENT hospital in Kannur town on July 17. Sooryajith’s relatives allege that medical negligence led to his untimely death.

“Sooryajith was sent home the day the surgery was performed, as per the doctor’s instructions. Two days later, he experienced minor bleeding in the nose. The ENT doctor who performed the surgery told his parents that slight bleeding after the procedure was normal,” said Ajitha N, a relative and family friend of Sooryajith.

“However, on Monday evening, the nose bleeding worsened. After being informed about his condition, the doctor instructed the parents to bring him to another private hospital where the doctor also practises,” Ajitha said.

“Around midnight, Sooryajith received treatment for nosebleeding. However, he complained of severe stomach pain after taking the medication. The doctor then administered an injection,” she said. “After the injection, Sooryajith appeared to be in a deep sleep. His parents thought he was resting and did not try to wake him. Around 8.30 am the next day, his mother Anima found him motionless.