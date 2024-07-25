Kerala government cancels 2015 order on quarry permission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday cancelled the controversial 2015 order that allowed the revenue department, specifically district collectors, to permit quarry and crusher industries to function on land assigned under title deed for housing and agricultural purposes.

The Kerala High Court had earlier issued an order against using assigned land for other purposes.

Though the quarry owners challenged the HC order in the Supreme Court, they withdrew the petition after the apex court endorsed HC’s view.

