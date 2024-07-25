Kerala government cancels 2015 order on quarry permission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday cancelled the controversial 2015 order that allowed the revenue department, specifically district collectors, to permit quarry and crusher industries to function on land assigned under title deed for housing and agricultural purposes.
The Kerala High Court had earlier issued an order against using assigned land for other purposes.
Though the quarry owners challenged the HC order in the Supreme Court, they withdrew the petition after the apex court endorsed HC’s view.
Other cabinet decisions
A special court will be established in Ernakulam to hear cases registered under the provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
The meeting approved the draft guideline prepared by the State Planning Board to revamp the district plan.
The meeting decided to reappoint 17 special government pleaders in the High Court for three years from August.
Performance incentive grant will be given to eligible local self-governments in the Pampa basin falling in Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.
The subsidy programme for cargo movement through inland waterways extended for three years, effective from November 27, 2021.
The tender for the resurfacing of the Thiruvananthapuram-Vizhinjam Road was approved.