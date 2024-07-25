Kerala to set up underground sewage treatment plants to combat pollution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to combat pollution of water bodies while addressing land constraints, the government is set to introduce underground sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the state. Bringing a major shift in the state’s wastewater management strategy, the initiative spearheaded by the local self-government department (LSGD) aims to address water pollution and overcome the growing public resistance against such waste treatment facilities.
The underground STPs will be piloted in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts. Efforts are on to identify locations to install the same. There are plans to set up an underground STP at the Legislative Assembly complex too.
The LSGD has also directed the local bodies to draw up proposals for setting up underground STPs. LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that the STPs will be strategically located underground so that the land can still be used for other purposes. He said the project will be implemented immediately.
“The unavailability of land and stiff protests from the public are the huge challenges that the state faces when it comes to waste management projects. We need to protect our canals and other water resources and the lack of sewage treatment facilities is a major challenge. Hence, we formulated this approach as underground STPs can be established without disrupting land utilisation in densely populated areas. We can set up a playground or a parking lot or utilise the land for other purposes,” said Rajesh.
The decision to go ahead with the project immediately comes as a response to the escalating pollution of water bodies across the state and the tragic death of sanitation worker N Joy, who lost his life while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in Thiruvananthapuram.
The High Court has directed the state government to take strict action to clean up the canal. Suchitwa Mission director U V Jose told TNIE that a decentralised way is more practical in Kerala. “Underground STPs will be effective in densely populated cities and panchayats where land availability is an issue. Such units will cater to a certain population or establishments,” he said.
As per official data, Kerala generates about 8,000 m3/day of septage or faecal sludge, and currently, there are only two STP facilities in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
The minister said that treating sewage at the source will significantly reduce the contamination of our rivers and lakes. “We will be implementing the project initially on government-owned lands, including the public sector offices and the land owned by the LSGIs. We have already discussed the project with the Speaker to establish an underground STP at the assembly complex. If all goes well, we will set up a treatment plant there,” said Rajesh.
Rajaji Nagar Colony in Thiruvananthapuram, located close to the infamous sewer, is another critical spot identified by the authorities causing pollution to the Amayizhanchan canal. Owing to the lack of facilities, the sewage and wastewater from the colony are directly discharged into the canal. “We are looking for an ideal spot at Rajaji Nagar. It is possible to set up the underground STP at a playground in the area. The land can still be used as a playground,” he added.
An official said that the project is getting a good response from the local bodies. “We have started receiving project proposals from the LSGIs. We started working on the project around two months back. There are many such successfully run facilities in Chennai and Bengaluru. An expert team, including officials from Suchitwa Mission and the State Pollution Control Board visited these facilities,” said the official.