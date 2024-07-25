Kerala to set up underground sewage treatment plants to combat pollution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to combat pollution of water bodies while addressing land constraints, the government is set to introduce underground sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the state. Bringing a major shift in the state’s wastewater management strategy, the initiative spearheaded by the local self-government department (LSGD) aims to address water pollution and overcome the growing public resistance against such waste treatment facilities.

The underground STPs will be piloted in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts. Efforts are on to identify locations to install the same. There are plans to set up an underground STP at the Legislative Assembly complex too.

The LSGD has also directed the local bodies to draw up proposals for setting up underground STPs. LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that the STPs will be strategically located underground so that the land can still be used for other purposes. He said the project will be implemented immediately.

“The unavailability of land and stiff protests from the public are the huge challenges that the state faces when it comes to waste management projects. We need to protect our canals and other water resources and the lack of sewage treatment facilities is a major challenge. Hence, we formulated this approach as underground STPs can be established without disrupting land utilisation in densely populated areas. We can set up a playground or a parking lot or utilise the land for other purposes,” said Rajesh.

The decision to go ahead with the project immediately comes as a response to the escalating pollution of water bodies across the state and the tragic death of sanitation worker N Joy, who lost his life while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in Thiruvananthapuram.