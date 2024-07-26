Adrenaline junkies assemble for Whitewater kayaking tourney in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: As part of the 10th Malabar River Festival, the International Whitewater Kayaking Freestyle Competitions kicked off in the scenic Chakkittapara village panchayat, starting from Meenthullipara on Thursday.

The event was officially flagged off by T P Ramakrishnan, MLA, who noted the growing interest among the new generation in adventure tourism. “We are highly favoured in the field of adventure tourism, and our rivers play a significant role in this,” the MLA said. He also emphasised the importance of safety, urging participants to compete without compromising on security measures.

The kayaking event is organised by the tourism department in collaboration with the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Council, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Zilla Panchayat. Meenthullipara in Parambal, known for its strong currents and turbulent waters, serves as the venue for the freestyle competition on the Kuttiyadi river.

The inaugural function was presided over by Perambra block panchayat president N P Babu. Also in attendance were Chakkittapara grama panchayat president K Sunil, Kodenchery grama panchayat president Alex Thomas, Changaroth grama panchayat president Unni Vengeri, Koodaranji grama panchayat president Adarsh Joseph, Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited chairman S K Sajeesh, along with representatives from various political parties.

The Malabar River Festival, which will run until July 28, will be formally inaugurated on July 26 at 11.30 am by Tourism Minister P A Muhammed Riyas.