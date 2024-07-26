Couple burnt to death as car catches fire in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A couple in their sixties was charred to death after their car caught fire in mysterious circumstances at Vengal in Tiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Friday.
The victims were identified as Raju Thomas (69) and his wife Laiji Thomas (63), both residents of Thukalassery in Tiruvalla.
According to Reena Vishal, a counsellor from Thukalassery, both the victims are in their sixties. The couple's only son has been hospitalized, she said. The cops were facing difficulty in recognizing them, as their remains got completely burnt and disfigured. But the woman was identified through the ornaments which she wore.
The Fire Force personnel had immediately rushed to the spot after getting an alert from cops who were patrolling in the area. They noticed flames from the car. At first, the police thought that the flames were from a pile of garbage in the area.
The efforts, however, could not save the duo's lives who were stuck inside the car which was completely gutted in the blaze. People from the locality said the road is not commonly used by travellers and only those visiting the area for sightseeing or some other particular purpose will take the route.
The reason whether it's an accident or some other factor is not yet ascertained. A detailed probe is on to know the reasons for the fire.