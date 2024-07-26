Couple burnt to death as car catches fire in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A couple in their sixties was charred to death after their car caught fire in mysterious circumstances at Vengal in Tiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Friday.

The victims were identified as Raju Thomas (69) and his wife Laiji Thomas (63), both residents of Thukalassery in Tiruvalla.

According to Reena Vishal, a counsellor from Thukalassery, both the victims are in their sixties. The couple's only son has been hospitalized, she said. The cops were facing difficulty in recognizing them, as their remains got completely burnt and disfigured. But the woman was identified through the ornaments which she wore.