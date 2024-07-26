Free monoclonal antibodies for all haemophilia patients under 18: Kerala Health Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George announced that the health department will now provide monoclonal antibodies to all haemophilia patients under 18 to reduce complications from uncontrolled bleeding. This initiative, implemented through the Aashadhara scheme, aims to ensure comprehensive care and treatment for haemophilia patients.

Currently, around 300 children receive the costly medication Emicizumab each month. The health department has been offering the drug to selected patients as preventive treatment since 2021. However, it is the first time in the country that a large set of patients have been covered.

The Minister described this move as revolutionary, marking a significant step toward achieving the goal of eliminating bleeding and disability for haemophilia patients. The advanced preventive treatment will eliminate the need for bi-weekly hospital visits for injections, which had previously caused disruptions in school and work for families.

Previously, preventive care involved administering blood clotting factor concentrates, which could potentially lead to drug resistance if used indiscriminately. There are over 2,000 haemophilia patients in the state enrolled in the Aashadhara scheme. The health department has also decentralized treatment by making the medication available in 72 hospitals.

The Haemophilia Federation of India has been advocating for the inclusion of innovative products like Emicizumab in the national treatment guidelines. Prophylaxis or preventive treatment should enable people with hemophilia to lead healthy and active lives including participation in most physical and social activities (at home, school, work, and in the community), similar to the non-hemophilic population. It has also been found that people with haemophilia initiated on early prophylaxis have shown the best long-term outcomes.