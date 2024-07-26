Kerala police to file criminal cases against those who attack stray dog feeders

She lodged a complaint with the chief minister which saw him directing the state police chief to come out with a circular informing all SHOs in the state that they should register criminal cases against those who resort to harm the people who feed stray dogs. Suveni is relieved that the state government has urged the police to ensure that those people who feed stray dogs do not face any issues. She is not alone as there are dozens of people who work for animal rights who face a raw deal.

P M Bijoy, a 49-year-old taxi driver residing in Ayyanthol in Thrissur, had a narrow escape from the ire of residents’ association members in the neighbourhood. He recalled the horrific incident which happened on March 4 when at least eight local people charged at him with red brick.

“The brick hit my jaw and nine teeth came out causing grievous injury. For two months, I was on liquid diet at Thrissur Medical College where braces had to be fit inside my mouth. Initially the Ayyanthol Police did not charge IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) against them. Then I approached the High Court which pulled up the police. My wife and I don’t have children. For us, it’s the stray dogs who are our children. A few false cases have also been charged against me by the local people,” said a dejected Bijoy.

Unfortunately, Bijoy is not hopeful of the DGP’s directive as he says the Ayyanthol Police will not help him in his crusade to feed the stray dogs. Sreedevi S Kartha, trustee of PFA, recalled to TNIE that recently, Hariprasad, a last-grade employee working in the government sector was allegedly slapped with a fine of Rs 21,102 by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation alleging that he fed the stray dogs with poultry waste.

“It was a baseless complaint as he has been religiously feeding the strays rice and chicken parts. After much hue and cry, S Jahamgeer, secretary, of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, cancelled the fine as he realised that Hariprasad cannot afford to pay it. We are indeed happy that the CM intervened in the issue and is hopeful that attacks against those who feed the stray dogs will not happen again,” said Sreedevi.