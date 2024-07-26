Kerala police to file criminal cases against those who attack stray dog feeders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police chief has urged all station house officers to register criminal cases against residents’ association office-bearers and residents who resort to harm those people who feed stray dogs. The order came after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan got a complaint from R V Suveni, an under secretary working in the water resources department in Secretariat, who was attacked by local residents for feeding strays in her neighbourhood.
People for Animals, an NGO which works for the welfare of stray animals, had been complaining about their feeders facing the ire from a section of the public. It was during the pandemic in 2020 that the PFA started feeding stray dogs which also saw animal lovers joining the league. Suveni is one such woman who fed stray dogs in her neighbourhood in Ambalammukku - Oolampara Road. She recalled to TNIE about the horrific incident where a woman resident in her residents' association inflicted bodily harm.
“I was injured in the melee and was admitted to hospital. The residents association office-bearers held a public programme in my neighbourhood which saw them taking chairs on rental basis as well as amplifiers and microphones. They threatened to harm me and I still shudder at the harassment I received just because I fed stray dogs,” said Suveni.
She lodged a complaint with the chief minister which saw him directing the state police chief to come out with a circular informing all SHOs in the state that they should register criminal cases against those who resort to harm the people who feed stray dogs. Suveni is relieved that the state government has urged the police to ensure that those people who feed stray dogs do not face any issues. She is not alone as there are dozens of people who work for animal rights who face a raw deal.
P M Bijoy, a 49-year-old taxi driver residing in Ayyanthol in Thrissur, had a narrow escape from the ire of residents’ association members in the neighbourhood. He recalled the horrific incident which happened on March 4 when at least eight local people charged at him with red brick.
“The brick hit my jaw and nine teeth came out causing grievous injury. For two months, I was on liquid diet at Thrissur Medical College where braces had to be fit inside my mouth. Initially the Ayyanthol Police did not charge IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) against them. Then I approached the High Court which pulled up the police. My wife and I don’t have children. For us, it’s the stray dogs who are our children. A few false cases have also been charged against me by the local people,” said a dejected Bijoy.
Unfortunately, Bijoy is not hopeful of the DGP’s directive as he says the Ayyanthol Police will not help him in his crusade to feed the stray dogs. Sreedevi S Kartha, trustee of PFA, recalled to TNIE that recently, Hariprasad, a last-grade employee working in the government sector was allegedly slapped with a fine of Rs 21,102 by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation alleging that he fed the stray dogs with poultry waste.
“It was a baseless complaint as he has been religiously feeding the strays rice and chicken parts. After much hue and cry, S Jahamgeer, secretary, of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, cancelled the fine as he realised that Hariprasad cannot afford to pay it. We are indeed happy that the CM intervened in the issue and is hopeful that attacks against those who feed the stray dogs will not happen again,” said Sreedevi.