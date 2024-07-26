Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships announced

THRISSUR: Kerala Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced its fellowships and awards for the year 2023. Historian M R Raghava Warrier and theatre personality C L Jose were bestowed with the prestigious Akademi Fellowships. The fellowships include a cash prize of Rs 50,000, one sovereign gold medallion, a citation, a memento and a ponnada. Those who were selected for fellowships will become honourary members of the Akademi.

Literature personalities K V Kumar, Prema Jayakumar, P K Gopi, Bakkalam Damodaran, M Raghavan and Rajan Thiruvoth were selected for the Akademi’s Samagra Sambhavana Puraskaram for their lifetime contribution to Malayalam literature.

Among the Akademi award winners, ex-Naxalite K Venu has been selected in autobiography category for his book ‘Oru Anweshwanathinte Kadha’. Other Akademi Award winners include: Kalpetta Narayanan (Thiranjedutha Kavithakal), Haritha Savithri (Novel-Sin), N Rajan (Udaya Arts and Sports Club-short story), Gireesh P C Palam (E for Oedipus-Drama), P Pavithran (Bhoopadam Thalathirikkumbol- Literary criticism), B Rajeevan (Indiaye Veendedukkal-Knowledge literature), Nandhini Menon (Amcho Bazthar-Travelogue), A M Sreedharan (Kathakadhike-Translation), Gracy (Penkuttiyum Koottarum-Children’s Literature), and Suneesh Varanadu (Varanadan Kadhakal-Comedy).

The Akademi awards consist of a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a citation, and a memento. Among the endowment award winners, transgender writer Aadhi won the award for the book ‘Pennappan’. Others winners are K C Narayanan, K N Ganesh, Ummul Fayiza, O K Santhosh, and Praveen K T.