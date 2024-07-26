Over 50 per cent Keralites get Ayush treatment in a year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than half of Kerala’s population avails treatment under the Ayush systems of medicine in a year, with women outnumbering men, the first-ever “Survey on Ayush 2022-23” by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has revealed.

The NSSO, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, also said Ayush had slightly higher number of takers in urban Kerala than rural areas. In rural Kerala, 567 per 1,000 people used Ayush in one year, while in urban areas, the number was 587 per 1,000 people. This was higher than the national average of 463 (rural) and 529 (urban). The survey covered the year between July 2022 and June 2023.

Also, Ayush had more female takers than males in rural and urban areas – 615 females and 514 males (rural) and 648 females and 520 males (urban) per 1,000 people each, according to the survey.

Awareness about Ayush was also high in Kerala, with 982 per 1,000 people in rural areas, and 993 per 1,000 people in urban areas familiar with it. The national average was 948 and 960, respectively. However, fewer Keralites — 181 (rural) and 279 (urban) per 1,000 people — made use of any Ayush system solely for rejuvenation. The national average was 445 and 476, respectively. As a result, out of 36 states and UTs, rural Kerala ranked 35th in the category, while urban Kerala ranked 31st.

Wellness and rejuvenation programmes have higher takers among upper middle-class section of the state, opined Dr Saji P R, state programme manager (ISM) in National Ayush Mission Kerala.