Kerala: Viral hepatitis outbreak hits panchayat in Malappuram; 102 infected

MALAPPURAM: An outbreak of viral hepatitis has been reported in Pulikkal panchayat in the district. According to the health department, 102 people in the panchayat have been diagnosed with the disease. Raising concerns, 59 among the affected are students from AMUP School in Aroor.

An official from the health department said that the cause of the outbreak is still unknown, but measures have been initiated to contain it. In response, the education department has temporarily closed the school.

“As per our preliminary assessment, contact with hepatitis patients or contact in places contaminated by the patients might be the reason for the spread of the disease. However, we need to conduct more studies to confirm this. People should maintain personal hygiene as it is crucial to prevent the spread of the disease. Handwashing is important before eating and after using washrooms,” said an official with the health department.

Aroor is the most affected area in the panchayat. The health department has divided Aroor and surrounding areas into 20 clusters to implement the viral hepatitis prevention activities. Several health squads, each consisting of five members, have started visiting residences in the area as part of the prevention initiative.

“The squads are collecting details of the people with viral hepatitis symptoms and other related symptoms. They are also raising awareness about the disease by personally talking to the residents about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and distributing leaflets containing information about viral hepatitis. The squads aim to complete the house visits within two days,” said the official.

Pulikkal panchayat president K K Mohammed Master announced that a medical camp will be conducted at AMUP School, Aroor, to identify more viral hepatitis cases if any exist. “The camp might help us identify more hepatitis cases. After completing the camp, the panchayat authorities will hold a discussion with the health and education departments. We will decide on a date to reopen the school after analysing the situation in the meeting,” he said.