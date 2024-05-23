Viral hepatitis claims one more life in Kerala's Malappuram as 22-year-old youth dies

MALAPPURAM: A 22-year-old youth succumbed to viral hepatitis while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The deceased is Thajinsan, of Chungathara in Malappuram. The patient showed symptoms of the disease on May 13, prompting a visit to a nearby hospital in Perinthalmanna. However, as jaundice took a severe toll on his liver, he was transferred to the hospital in Kozhikode on May 18 for specialised care, but tragically, his condition worsened, and he passed away.

According to the health department, a staggering 1,977 cases of jaundice have been reported in the state this year, with a concerning spike observed in recent weeks. The latest fatality in Vengoor, Ernakulam, underscores the severity of the situation. As many as nine people lost their lives to viral hepatitis in Malappuram this year alone. Thajinsan’s passing marks the fifth death in the district in May, amplifying concerns about the rapid spread of the disease across various communities.

In Nilambur taluk, two people succumbed to the disease on May 12. Ithikkal Sakeer, of Pothukal, and a 14-year-old boy from Kalikavu, passed away due to the illness despite medical intervention. The child’s father and brother are also undergoing treatment for jaundice. In Chaliyar panchayat, the outbreak has affected 50 individuals, claiming two lives.