Revised NEET rank list: Kannur native among 17 first rank holders

KANNUR: Kannur native Sreenand Sharmil became the pride of Kerala when the revised NEET UG rank list was published on the NTA website on Friday as per the Supreme Court directive. Seventeen students, including Sreenand, got the first rank in the new list. Sreenand scored 720 out of 720 to come on top of the list.

Sreenand is the eldest son of doctor couple Sharmil Gopal, and Priya Sharmil. He completed SSLC from Kannur Chinmaya School, and higher secondary studies from Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Mannanam, Kottayam. Sreenand also obtained coaching for NEET exam during his higher secondary school time.

It was the first attempt for Sreenand. His father Sharmil told TNIE that Sreenand’s goal is to join for medicine in AIIMS, New Delhi. Sreenand also expressed happiness over his achievement. “I was little bit worried as there were demands for a retest. However I’m happy that my hard work paid off. It was my parents, teachers and my coaching centre that helped me achieve this feat. I’m sure that I will get into Delhi AIIMS,” said Sreenand.

In the first list which was published on June 4, there were 4 Keralites among the 62 first rank holders.