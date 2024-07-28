Actor Arjun Ashokan, four others injured as car overturns during chase scene shooting in Kochi

KOCHI: Five members of a film crew, including actors Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, and Premalu fame Sangeeth Prathap, were injured in an accident on MG Road around 1.30 am on Saturday. The incident occurred while filming a vehicle chase scene for the upcoming movie Bromance directed by Arun Jose. The other injured individuals are the stunt team driver and a food delivery boy who was standing on the roadside. The actors were admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, while the food delivery boy was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital.

In the accident, Sangeeth fractured his neck bone, and the food delivery boy sustained a leg injury. The injuries of Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, and the stunt driver are not serious. A case has been registered against the stunt team driver, said a police officer.

The accident occurred near Padma Theatre on MG Road around 1.30 am. The crew was filming a rash driving scene featuring actor Mahima Nambiar, with multiple takes captured by a drone.

Arjun Ashokan was in the front seat of the car, and Sangeeth Prathap was in the back seat. During the shoot, the speeding car lost control and collided with two bikes, hitting a food delivery boy who was standing by his bike on the roadside. The car then overturned.

People in the area and the film crew rushed the injured to the hospital. The officer said that the production team had obtained permission to film the chase scene. Meanwhile, the delivery boy refused to file a complaint as the film crew promised to repair his vehicle.