Ban on child marriage applicable to all, says Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court held that every citizen of the state must alert the child marriage prohibition officer if they receive information about any child marriage. The court said the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, applies to all, irrespective of religion.

The court issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by Moidutty Musliyar of Puthukode and four others seeking to quash the criminal case against them under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The prosecution alleged that the first accused conducted the marriage of his minor daughter with the second accused as per the religious tenets and rites in Islam.

Accused three and four are the president and secretary of Hidayathul Islam Juma Masjid mahal committee. The case was registered based on a complaint from a person who belongs to the Muslim community.

The court rejected the contention that as the daughter of the first petitioner is a Muslim, she enjoys the religious right to marry after attaining puberty, that is, at the age of 15. The court added that print and visual media should be a platform for voices against child marriage.