Govt, Opposition join hands to make Kerala free of garbage by March 2025

The meeting also decided to form a high-level executive committee chaired by the chief minister and leader of opposition, and with ministers of LSGD, water resources, agriculture, health and family welfare, public works, tourism, education and higher education departments and the vice-chairman of the state planning board as its vice-chairpersons. The chief secretary will be the convener.

The meeting also decided to intensify inspections at check-posts to ensure that banned plastic products do not enter the state. Guidelines for these inspections will be drawn up and the checkpoints will be designated as green checkpoints, said the statement. Efforts will also be made to ensure that shops and commercial establishments do not stock banned plastic products.

The CM said achieving the campaign’s goals within the time frame is possible if everyone works together. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the state should have a strict system in place to curb the availability and production of single-use plastic. CPM state secretary M V Govindan emphasised the need to educate and convince the public about the necessity of waste processing centres.

Attendees of all-party meet

The all-party meeting held virtually was attended by Achuthsankar S Nair (Congress-I), MLA E Chandrasekharan (CPI), MLA N Shamsudeen (IUML), K Anandakumar (Kerala Congress - M), P J Joseph (Kerala Congress), Mathew T Thomas (Janata Dal - Secular), P M Suresh Babu (NCP), K G Premjith (Kerala Congress - B), Shaji G S Panicker (RSP - Leninist), K R Girijan (Kerala Congress - Jacob), C Krishnakumar (BJP), Dr Varghese George (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Babu Divakaran (RSP), Kasim Irikkur (INL), and P C Joseph (Democratic Kerala Congress). Ministers M B Rajesh, K Rajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally, Chief Secretary Venu V, and Additional Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan also participated