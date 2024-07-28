Kerala: Invention to enhance EVs’ driving range bags patent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major invention that could pave the way for increased driving range of electric vehicles (EVs), and also bring down their overall cost, researchers at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), have come up with a digital modulation scheme for the control of EV motors, replacing the analog scheme that is currently in use.

The invention of a pulse code modulation scheme for electric vehicle control has won the researchers a patent from the Union government.

The control scheme was invented by Prof Biji Jacob of the CET’s Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Jeeshma Mary Paul, a research scholar at the department.

The peculiarity of the invention based on a pulse code modulation scheme is that it ensures superior efficiency as opposed to the conventional pulse width modulation for the control of EVs. Effective control of the motor is essential for optimising performance, maximising efficiency and thereby extending the battery life of an EV.

“Since the newly-invented modulation scheme is discontinuous in nature, switching losses are reduced, resulting in overall power saving and giving a longer range for the battery,” explained Biji.

He said the successful integration of their invention into an EV motor can ease the load on the battery by up to 20%, resulting in enhanced driving range. At present, the limited driving range of EVs is one of the major factors that discourages many prospective buyers.

‘Invention will reduce cost of controllers in EVs’

“The invention, which is simpler in nature compared to the conventional analog system, will also bring down the cost of the controllers in EVs, reducing their overall cost,” Biji said.

The research started six years ago and application for the patent was submitted in 2021. Researchers are now looking forward to tying up with EV manufacturers for the industrial application of their invention.