Piracy crackdown: Tamil Nadu man arrested for leaking Prithviraj film

KOCHI: After a painstaking surveillance operation, the cyber police have apprehended a Tamil Nadu resident for leaking the pirated copy of Prithviraj’s latest film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, just one day after its release.

The accused, Jeb Sebastian, was caught in the act while attempting to capture another film, Rayaan, at Aries Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The two-month probe revealed that Jeb was part of a team that used a video camera to record the film from the screen on May 16. The pirated copy was then uploaded on Telegram, Torrent, and WhatsApp, causing a stir in the film industry.

Earlier, Supriya Menon of Prithviraj Productions, the producer of the film, filed a complaint with the cyber police station alleging piracy and seeking swift action against the perpetrators. The production house also approached the content provider, Qube, for further leads on piracy.

“The pirated copy of the film was released the very next day of the release and it was available on Torrent, Telegram, and even on WhatsApp. We filed a complaint with the cyber police and approached Qube to examine the copy. We were behind this for around two months. A movie is a commercial and creative product. We cannot entertain such practices,” Vipin Kumar, the spokesperson for Prithviraj Productions, told TNIE.

It was in the forensic watermarking (FWM) analysis of the pirate copy that it was found that the movie was captured during a show on May 16 at Aries Plex in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram.