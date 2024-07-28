Pregnant mare brutally attacked by youths in Kollam; police register case

KOLLAM: A pregnant mare, tethered at the Thekkekavu Bhagavathi temple in Kollam, was brutally beaten up by a group of youths on last Thursday. The involvement of the youth in the attack was revealed after CCTV footage of the incident emerged on Sunday.

The incident happened at the temple premises where the mare Diya was tethered during the day. In the evening, the mare looked tired and in distress when it was untied. Following an examination, multiple wounds were found on its legs and other parts of the body.

Upon examining CCTV footage from the temple, a group of youth was seen attacking the mare with a long stick. One person restrained the mare while others attacked it with their hands and feet and also using sticks. One member of the group was seen repeatedly hitting the mare's chest with his knee.

A veterinary examination at the Thevally District Veterinary centre revealed severe swellings on the mare’s chest and legs, as well as injuries above its eyes and face. Due to a malfunction in the hospital's scanning system, additional details regarding the mare's injuries were not available.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chichu Rani has assured strict action against those responsible for the brutal assault. Eravipuram police have registered a case.