Row over demand to allow Friday prayers at college in Kerala

KOCHI: The demand to allow space for conducting Friday prayers (Jumah) on the college premises has triggered a row at Muvattupuzha Nirmala College. A section of students staged a protest in front of the principal’s room on Friday afternoon demanding space to conduct noon prayers.
However, the college management said no religious activity will be allowed on the campus as it is a secular institution. Students who give a written request will be allowed to go to the nearby mosque for prayers and they will be given relaxation on attendance.
According to the protesters, a few female students used to conduct prayers at the girls’ resting room in the college. However, the college authorities questioned this on July 26 and directed the students who conducted prayers to meet the principal. This triggered the protest. Students belonging to various organisations participated in the protest claiming that they are in favour of the demand.
“On Friday, our non-teaching staff informed me about a few students performing Namaz at the girls’ waiting room. As the staff informed them that it cannot be permitted, the students came to my office and demanded that they want permission to perform the prayers. I told them it is a secular institution and it cannot be permitted. Later a section of students came to the office and started a protest alleging that we have disrupted the prayers,” said principal Fr Justine Kannadan.
“We invited the leaders of the students for a discussion. They demanded a dedicated space to perform Namaz everyday afternoon as it was part of their religious practice. I said it cannot be allowed on the campus and they can go to the mosque located just 200m away from the college. They left after giving a letter demanding to convey our decision on Monday,” he said.
However, students unions claimed that the issue was solved amicably after the college authorities tendered an apology. “Three girl students used to perform prayers at the waiting room and nobody had objected to it. On Thursday, the non-teaching staff questioned the students and informed the principal. On Friday the principal went to the waiting room and stopped the students from performing prayers. This had led to the protest. The issue was solved amicably as the principal tendered an apology and assured the students that they will be permitted to visit the mosque located near the college for afternoon prayers. He assured to give relaxation on attendance,” said MSF Ernakulam district president Rameez Muthirakalayil.
“The protest was a spontaneous reaction as the principal stopped the students from performing prayers. The students have been performing afternoon prayers in the waiting room and no one had objected to it. Members of all students unions participated in the protest,” said SFI district secretary Arjun Babu.