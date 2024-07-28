Row over demand to allow Friday prayers at college in Kerala

KOCHI: The demand to allow space for conducting Friday prayers (Jumah) on the college premises has triggered a row at Muvattupuzha Nirmala College. A section of students staged a protest in front of the principal’s room on Friday afternoon demanding space to conduct noon prayers.

However, the college management said no religious activity will be allowed on the campus as it is a secular institution. Students who give a written request will be allowed to go to the nearby mosque for prayers and they will be given relaxation on attendance.

According to the protesters, a few female students used to conduct prayers at the girls’ resting room in the college. However, the college authorities questioned this on July 26 and directed the students who conducted prayers to meet the principal. This triggered the protest. Students belonging to various organisations participated in the protest claiming that they are in favour of the demand.

“On Friday, our non-teaching staff informed me about a few students performing Namaz at the girls’ waiting room. As the staff informed them that it cannot be permitted, the students came to my office and demanded that they want permission to perform the prayers. I told them it is a secular institution and it cannot be permitted. Later a section of students came to the office and started a protest alleging that we have disrupted the prayers,” said principal Fr Justine Kannadan.