Aswanth weaves art into IDSFFK’s brand identity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aswanth A, a designer from Kannur, is the creative force behind this year’s brand identity for the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). His design philosophy draws a parallel between the arts of clothing and filmmaking.

Imagine a dressmaker who transforms raw fabric into a garment that graces the body; similarly, a filmmaker shapes raw footage into a cinematic experience that touches the soul. Aswanth’s concept is built on this fascinating comparison, where the colours, prints, and textures of clothing mirror the assembly, editing, and colour correction of film shots, all aimed to evoke deep emotions.

His objective is to shine a spotlight on the meticulous labour involved in both crafts, revealing the often-overlooked hard work behind the scenes in cinema, much like the hidden efforts of seamstresses in fashion. This innovative approach was inspired by Aswanth’s experiences during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2022, where his research on the theme ‘flow’ sparked the idea. “Assembling yarn into fabric and then into a dress mirrors the filmmaking process,” Aswanth explains. “It’s about piecing together raw materials, creating short videos and reels, and finally delivering a polished film to the audience.”

Aswanth’s journey began during his student days at Fine Arts College, fuelled by a passion for films and festivals. His project focused on IFFK’s brand identity, and his portfolio has since expanded to include work for the Women’s International Film Festival and the Happiness International Film Festival, both hosted by the Chalachitra Academy.

Now a freelancer based in Kannur, Aswanth emphasises that design is often underappreciated in Kerala. “There’s little awareness about designing in Kerala; it’s more focused on engineering,” he notes. “Homegrown festivals hosting us are a form of encouragement. It’s the only way designs will be noticed and discussed. The Biennale has made strides in this direction,” he adds.

For IDSFFK, Aswanth designed delegate IDs featuring checkered patterns in earthy tones of brown and green, symbolising growth—from soil to life. Though his original design emphasised the individual’s identity, practical adjustments for bulk printing were necessary.